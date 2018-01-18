The recently published report titled Global Oncology Biosimilars Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Oncology Biosimilars market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Oncology Biosimilars Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Oncology Biosimilars market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Oncology Biosimilars market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Oncology Biosimilars market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Research Report 2018

1 Oncology Biosimilars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oncology Biosimilars

1.2 Oncology Biosimilars Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 G-CSF

1.2.4 Hematopoietic Agents

1.2.5 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oncology Biosimilars Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.3 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies

1.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oncology Biosimilars (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Oncology Biosimilars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oncology Biosimilars Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oncology Biosimilars Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Celltrion Inc.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Celltrion Inc. Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Pfizer Inc.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Pfizer Inc. Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Biocon

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Biocon Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 BIOCAD

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 BIOCAD Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Apotex Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Apotex Inc. Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Sandoz International GmbH

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Sandoz International GmbH Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 STADA Arzneimittel AG

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 STADA Arzneimittel AG Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Oncology Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oncology Biosimilars Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oncology Biosimilars

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Oncology Biosimilars Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Oncology Biosimilars Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

