According to a new report Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market, published by KBV research, the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market size is expected to reach $46.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Revenue Management Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Service Fulfilment Next Generation OSS & BSS Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Service Assurance Next Generation OSS & BSS Market.
The Mobile Network market holds the largest market share in Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Network Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fixed & Wireless Network market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The MVNO/MVNE Network market would garner market value of $8,158.3 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/next-generation-oss-bss-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Accenture Plc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Inc., and Capgemini.
Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Segmentation
By Architecture Type
Revenue Management
Service Fulfilment
Service Assurance
Customer Management
Network Management
By Network Type
Mobile Network
Cable & Satellite Network
Fixed & Wireless Network
MVNO/MVNE Network
Others
By Geography
North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
US Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
Canada Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
Mexico Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
Rest of North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Germany Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
UK Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
France Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Russia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Spain Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Italy Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Rest of Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Asia Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
China Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Japan Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
India Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
South Korea Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Singapore Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Malaysia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
LAMEA Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Brazil Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Argentina Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
UAE Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Saudi Arabia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
South Africa Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Nigeria Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Rest of LAMEA Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
Companies Profiled
Accenture Plc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
NEC Corporation
Nokia Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Amdocs, Inc.
Capgemini
