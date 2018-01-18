The global mobile phone accessories market is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period 2015-2025, according to a latest research study added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report titled “Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Protective Case Product Type to Lead in Terms of Market Share Throughout the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)”, the demand for mobile accessories is witnessing steady growth, especially in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The demand for mobile phone accessories is driven by a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors, chief among them growing disposable income in developing countries and rising urbanization. Increase in the penetration of smartphones and launch of affordable mobile phone accessories is also driving the growth of the market. Led by strong demand from China and India, the demand for mobile phone accessories is likely to witness a surge during the assessment period 2015-2025.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the market, with forecast and analysis offered on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, and region. According to the report, the key product type segments include protective cases, headphone/earphone, charger, memory card, power bank, portable speaker, and others. The key distribution channels covered in the report include multi-brand store, single-brand store, and online stores. On the basis of price range, the key segments include premium-price, mid-price, and low-price.

The growth of the online retailing in China and India has meant that consumers in rural areas are able to order products that were only available in urban centers. This, combined with the proliferation of smartphones, has led to a spurt in demand for mobile phone accessories, and the trend is only expected to grow in the near future. On the back of these trends, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to be one of the leading markets for mobile phone accessories globally. Manufacturers looking to consolidate their position in this market can focus on launching low-priced products, as a vast percentage of population in the region is extremely cost-sensitive.

The report also provides a detailed competitive landscape, highlighting the key stakeholders operating in the market. Some of the leading players operating in the market include Beats (Apple Inc.), Otterbox Inc., Pelican Products Inc., BYD Company Limited, Energizer, Samsung Electronics Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics Pty. Limited, Audio-Technica Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Philips Electronics Limited, JVC Corporation, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Griffin Technology

