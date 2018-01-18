Dental bone graft substitution is a surgical procedure that enables replacing missing tooth. Bone grafts are also used in dental procedures to increase the amount of bone required for supporting dental implant. Perpetually rising prevalence of periodontal (gum) disease coupled with increasing incidences of dental fracture are the major factors that are stimulating the growth of the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and other Biomaterials Market. This report covers the market analysis for various materials that are used as dental bone graft substitute.

Executive summary of the report comprises market snapshot of the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market and comparative analysis by geography in terms of value % for 2013 and 2020. The global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of material types namely, natural, ceramics, composites and polymers. Natural dental bone grafts substitutes market is further segmented into allografts and xenografts. Allografts market is sub segmented into demineralised freeze dried bone allograft, freeze dried bone allograft and fresh frozen bone. Xenograft market is further classified into freeze dried bone xenograft and demineralised freeze dried bone xenograft. Market for ceramics used as dental bone graft substitutes is sub segmented into hydroxyapetite, tricalcium phosphate, and biphasic calcium phosphate. Composites market is segmented into collagen/ceramic composites and bioactive glass markets. Further, market for polymers is sub classified into polymethylmethacrylate and polyhydroxyethylmethacrylate markets. In detailed market analysis and forecast for the aforementioned segments has been provided in dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials market study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2020. In addition, dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market report includes the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each material type for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 considering 2013 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the global dental bone graft substitute’s field. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and Porter’s five forces (bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes and competitive rivalry) analysis for global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market have been given in the market overview chapter of the report. In addition, market share analysis by key players (value %) for the year 2013 has also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. Further, this report includes average selling price analysis (in terms of USD) for each of the material segment (natural, ceramic, composite and polymers) and value chain analysis of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market.

In terms of geographical distribution, the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market has been classified into four geographical areas, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The current and future market sizes (in terms of USD million) of the above mentioned regional markets have been provided in the dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market report for the period 2012 to 2020 with their growth rate (CAGR %) for the period 2014 to 2020. The study further offers recommendations and highlights the dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market, which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow in the market.

Dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market report concludes with company profiles section that includes key information in terms of company overview, financial information, product portfolio, business strategies and recent development about the major players in dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. Detailed analysis of companies in the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market is included in the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global market. Some of the key players profiled in global dental bone graft substitutes report include ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc. Biomet, Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Geistlich Pharma AG, Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic, Inc., and Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

