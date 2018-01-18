“The Report Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
This report studies the global Airfreight Forwarding market, analyzes and researches the Airfreight Forwarding development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DB Schenker
Nippon Express Co., Ltd
DSV A/S
UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc
Expeditors International
Sinotrans Limited
The Panalpina Group
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Packaging and Labeling
Documentation and PO Management
Charter Services
Transportation and Warehousing
Other
Market segment by Application, Airfreight Forwarding can be split into
Retail and FMCG
Manufacturing
Consumer Appliances
Healthcare
Other
Table of Contents
Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Airfreight Forwarding
1.1 Airfreight Forwarding Market Overview
1.1.1 Airfreight Forwarding Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Airfreight Forwarding Market by Type
1.3.1 Packaging and Labeling
1.3.2 Documentation and PO Management
1.3.3 Charter Services
1.3.4 Transportation and Warehousing
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Airfreight Forwarding Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Retail and FMCG
1.4.2 Manufacturing
1.4.3 Consumer Appliances
1.4.4 Healthcare
1.4.5 Other
2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Airfreight Forwarding Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Kuehne + Nagel International AG
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 DB Schenker
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Nippon Express Co., Ltd
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 DSV A/S
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Expeditors International
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Sinotrans Limited
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 The Panalpina Group
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Airfreight Forwarding in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Airfreight Forwarding
5 United States Airfreight Forwarding Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Airfreight Forwarding Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Airfreight Forwarding Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
