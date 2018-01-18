Medical tourism is highly prominent in London,UK with qualitative services offered at reasonable rates. The purpose of such a facility is to help patients get qualitative medical services outside their own country, which might not be possible for others to avail. IHP or International Health Plus is not a new name in the medical industry of London, UK anymore. Conceptualized in 2016, the company has grown into London’s topmost medical tourism agency to international clients.

London, UK: Working in the sector of medical tourism, it has created options for the patients to meet the best doctors around and get qualitative treatment without doubt. Indeed, the company professionals believe in giving a stress-free experience to the people. It is the vast network of specialists, consultants and doctors from diverse fields of the health sector that makes IHP get excellent services for its clients. The task is all about providing best possible medical assistance at affordable rates.

With the inevitable support of excellent service providers in medical industry, IHP has developed customized treatment plans based on the requirement of patients. The best thing about taking help from IHP is that the patients tend to get all the services including doctor’s appointment, hospital admission, treatment process, and after care too. This is the reason that IHP has gained tremendous recognition as one of the most sought after solution for medical needs.

Along with the justified treatment plans, IHP believes in combining treatment plans with that of holiday plans too. In this way, you tend to get the best experience of life. Each and every associate of IHP aims at giving best of the facilities and taking extensive are of the patients. Being an excellent group dealing with extensive services, the company has become one of the most favored ones in the industry. As the company has extensive medical tourism packages , the patients can select from them and make sure that everything falls in place. At International Health Plus, we curate the best possible services for meeting your medical needs. It is the ideal place to get qualitative medical services in London.

About the Company:

International Health Plus is a medical tourism service providing company in London, UK, who have worked towards becoming the most acknowledged ones within a span of two years. The company complete medical assistance with tourism facility for its patients.

Contact:

Company: International Health Plus

Address: 9 Seagrave Road, London, SW6 1RP, UK

Phone no: +44 208 231 8855 (Office) / +44 7446733171 (Mobile)

Email id: dr.dabeer@ihp.london

Website : https://www.ihpmedical.com/