Sammi Glory Co., Ltd was established in 2002 as an import and export trading house. It has grown as a representative trading company in Korea with excellent results in public health products fields with the whole world as its stage. Based on quick intelligence capabilities, skilled trading techniques, Sammi Glory provides customers with products and services under the optimum condition required by customers by developing various public health products, beauty cosmetics products.

Furthermore, based on various business experiences and knowledge accumulated in the global market, Sammi Glory is working actively on overseas investment business.

P-HS0710 Hand spray

Features of the products

Corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance is superior to using high-end materials.

For overpressure protection valve are equipped, they’re comfortable in his and we can use.

Convenient for preventive or a flower and home gardening purposes.

Specifications

• Model- super-8

• Product No-HS-0710

• Body-SUS304

• Box size (mm) L*W*H-210*210*530

• Net weight (Kg)-2.67kg

• Tank Capacity (Ltr)-8.0L

• Working pressure (kgf/cm)- 4.2kgf/cm

• Spraying Capacity/min-1.7L

P-HP0703 Hand spray

The corrosion resistance and durability of abrasion are superior using top-level quality material.

Valve for overpressure prevention is installed so, it’s secure to use. It is convenient to for prevention of epidemics or flowering plant and family gardening.

Specifications

• MODEL- KOALA-8

Product No-HP-0703

• Box size (mm) L*W*H-195x195x630

• Net weight (Kg)-1 .86kg

• Tank Capacity (Ltr)-8.0L

• Working pressure (kgf/cm)- 3.0kgf/cm

