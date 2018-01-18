ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/reports/food-and-beverages/food-beverages-market-global-briefing-2018/

Food And Beverages market global briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global food and beverages sector.

Description

Food And Beverages market global briefing report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the food and beverages market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the food and beverages market and suggests approaches.

Scope

Markets Covered: Alcoholic – Beverages, Non Alcoholic – Beverages, Grain Based, Bakery & Confectionary, Frozen and Fruit & Veg, Dairy, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food, Pet Food, Tobacco

Companies Mentioned: Philip Morris International Inc., PepsiCo, Nestle SA, JBS S.A., Anheuser Busch InBev, Tyson Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Imperial Tobacco, Mondelez International Inc., Kraft Heinz Company

Geographic scope: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data: Market value in $ billions.

Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Contents

Food And Beverages Market Characteristics 5

Food And Beverages Market Historic Growth (2013-17) 6

Drivers of the Market 7

Restraints on the Market 7

Food And Beverages Market Forecast Growth (2017-21) 8

Drivers of the Market 9

Restraints on the Market 9

Food And Beverages Market Segmentation 10

Global Food And Beverage Products Market, Split By Segments, 2017, $ Billion 10

Global Food And Beverages Market, Historic and Forecast, Split By Segments, 2013-2021 13

Food And Beverages Market Geography Regional and Country Comparison 15

Food And Beverages Market Geography Split By Regions, 2017 15

Global Food And Beverages Market, Historic And Forecast Growth Rate, Split By Region, 2013-2021 17

Global Food And Beverages Market, Split By Country, 2017 19

Global Food And Beverages Market, Historic And Forecast Growth Rate, Split By Country, 2013-2021 21

Food And Beverages Market Competitors 23

Nestlé S.A. generated revenues of $90.8 billion for the financial year 2016, an 0.8% increase from the previous year. 24

Philip Morris International Inc. generated revenues of $75.0 billion for the financial year 2016, an 1.4% increase from the previous year. 24

PepsiCo generated revenues of $62.8 billion for the financial year 2016, an 0.4% decrease from the previous year. 24

JBS S.A. generated revenues of $49.1 billion for the financial year 2016, an 0.4% decrease from the previous year. 24

Anheuser Busch InBev generated revenues of $45.5 billion for the financial year 2016, an 4.4% increase from the previous year. 24

Tyson Foods, Inc. generated revenues of $41.7 billion for the financial year 2016. 24

Mars Inc. generated revenues of $35.0 billion for the financial year 2016, an 6.1% increase from the previous year. 24

Imperial Tobacco generated revenues of $28.3 billion for the financial year 2016, an 9.9% increase from the previous year. 24

Kraft Heinz Company generated revenues of $26.5 billion for the financial year 2016, an 44.4% increase from the previous year. 24

Mondelez International, Inc. generated revenues of $25.9 billion for the financial year 2016, an 12.5% decrease from the previous year. 24

Nestle SA 25

The Powdered and liquid beverages 25

The Nestle Water 25

The Milk Products and Ice Creams 25

The Nutrition and Health Science 25

The Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids 25

The Confectionery 25

The PetCare 25

Philip Morris International Inc. 26

PepsiCo 26

Food And Beverages Market Key Mergers and Acquisitions 28

AB InBev Acquired SABMiller 28

H.J. Heinz Co. And Kraft Foods Group Merger 28

Jab Holding Company Acquired Keurig Green Mountain 28

Suntory Holdings Acquired Beam 28

Danone Acquired Whitewave Foods 28

Tyson Foods Inc. Acquired Hillshire Brands Co. 28

Tyson Foods Acquired AdvancePierre 29

Food And Beverages Market Trends and Strategies 30

Shift To Natural Ingredients 30

Functional Drinks For Hydration And Nutritional Benefits 30

Rise in Micro Distilled/Artisan Spirits 30

Rise Of Alcohol Ecommerce Market 30

High Pressure Pasteurization of Fruits and Vegetables 31

Increasing Demand for Clean Label Products 31

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Technology 31

Robotics And Automation In Meat Processing 31

Premiumization Of Pet Foods 32

Use Of Advanced Cigarette Filter Technologies 32

Appendix 33

NAICS Definition of Industry Covered in This Report 33

Research Methodology 36

Abbreviations 36

Currencies 36

Research Inquiries 36

The Business Research Company 37

Copyright and Disclaimer 37

…..CONTINUED

