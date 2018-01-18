ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/reports/food-and-beverages/food-beverages-market-global-briefing-2018/
Food And Beverages market global briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global food and beverages sector.
Description
Food And Beverages market global briefing report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the food and beverages market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the food and beverages market and suggests approaches.
Scope
Markets Covered: Alcoholic – Beverages, Non Alcoholic – Beverages, Grain Based, Bakery & Confectionary, Frozen and Fruit & Veg, Dairy, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food, Pet Food, Tobacco
Companies Mentioned: Philip Morris International Inc., PepsiCo, Nestle SA, JBS S.A., Anheuser Busch InBev, Tyson Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Imperial Tobacco, Mondelez International Inc., Kraft Heinz Company
Geographic scope: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Table of Contents
Food And Beverages Market Characteristics 5
Food And Beverages Market Historic Growth (2013-17) 6
Drivers of the Market 7
Restraints on the Market 7
Food And Beverages Market Forecast Growth (2017-21) 8
Drivers of the Market 9
Restraints on the Market 9
Food And Beverages Market Segmentation 10
Global Food And Beverage Products Market, Split By Segments, 2017, $ Billion 10
Global Food And Beverages Market, Historic and Forecast, Split By Segments, 2013-2021 13
Food And Beverages Market Geography Regional and Country Comparison 15
Food And Beverages Market Geography Split By Regions, 2017 15
Global Food And Beverages Market, Historic And Forecast Growth Rate, Split By Region, 2013-2021 17
Global Food And Beverages Market, Split By Country, 2017 19
Global Food And Beverages Market, Historic And Forecast Growth Rate, Split By Country, 2013-2021 21
Food And Beverages Market Competitors 23
Nestlé S.A. generated revenues of $90.8 billion for the financial year 2016, an 0.8% increase from the previous year. 24
Philip Morris International Inc. generated revenues of $75.0 billion for the financial year 2016, an 1.4% increase from the previous year. 24
PepsiCo generated revenues of $62.8 billion for the financial year 2016, an 0.4% decrease from the previous year. 24
JBS S.A. generated revenues of $49.1 billion for the financial year 2016, an 0.4% decrease from the previous year. 24
Anheuser Busch InBev generated revenues of $45.5 billion for the financial year 2016, an 4.4% increase from the previous year. 24
Tyson Foods, Inc. generated revenues of $41.7 billion for the financial year 2016. 24
Mars Inc. generated revenues of $35.0 billion for the financial year 2016, an 6.1% increase from the previous year. 24
Imperial Tobacco generated revenues of $28.3 billion for the financial year 2016, an 9.9% increase from the previous year. 24
Kraft Heinz Company generated revenues of $26.5 billion for the financial year 2016, an 44.4% increase from the previous year. 24
Mondelez International, Inc. generated revenues of $25.9 billion for the financial year 2016, an 12.5% decrease from the previous year. 24
Nestle SA 25
The Powdered and liquid beverages 25
The Nestle Water 25
The Milk Products and Ice Creams 25
The Nutrition and Health Science 25
The Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids 25
The Confectionery 25
The PetCare 25
Philip Morris International Inc. 26
PepsiCo 26
Food And Beverages Market Key Mergers and Acquisitions 28
AB InBev Acquired SABMiller 28
H.J. Heinz Co. And Kraft Foods Group Merger 28
Jab Holding Company Acquired Keurig Green Mountain 28
Suntory Holdings Acquired Beam 28
Danone Acquired Whitewave Foods 28
Tyson Foods Inc. Acquired Hillshire Brands Co. 28
Tyson Foods Acquired AdvancePierre 29
Food And Beverages Market Trends and Strategies 30
Shift To Natural Ingredients 30
Functional Drinks For Hydration And Nutritional Benefits 30
Rise in Micro Distilled/Artisan Spirits 30
Rise Of Alcohol Ecommerce Market 30
High Pressure Pasteurization of Fruits and Vegetables 31
Increasing Demand for Clean Label Products 31
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Technology 31
Robotics And Automation In Meat Processing 31
Premiumization Of Pet Foods 32
Use Of Advanced Cigarette Filter Technologies 32
Appendix 33
NAICS Definition of Industry Covered in This Report 33
Research Methodology 36
Abbreviations 36
Currencies 36
Research Inquiries 36
The Business Research Company 37
Copyright and Disclaimer 37
…..CONTINUED
