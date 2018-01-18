This press release is written to acknowledge the best hotel that provides a comfortable stay to the guests and is located close to the top restaurants.

Want to get rid of the daily stress of work? Need refreshment in life and fulfillment of joy and happiness? If your response is in yes to any of these questions or both, then it is time to plan an exotic vacation with your favorite people. And for this vacation break, there is an ideal destination which is South Padre Island. It has magnificent beaches, marine fishing nature centers, and many other wonderful attractions to visit. And due to all these amazing vacation spots, this island has become a year-round tourist destination. If you are a nature enthusiast, then do not choose any other place than this island.

If you are looking forward to making this place your vacation destination, then you may require a suitable and well-appointed hotel room to stay. Several hotels in South Padre Blvd are available to choose from. But if you want to get a room in a safe and affordable hotel, then Wind Water Hotel is the one you are looking for. We are always ready to welcome you to our place whether you are here for business trip, family vacation, or a romantic getaway with your loving partner. Our hotel has almost every type of facilities to offer at the fantastic prices. By getting yourself a clean and well-developed room here, you will obtain the home-like comfort and peaceful good night’s sleep. We also make guest enjoy the facility of cable TV, refrigerator etc in the rooms.

Those who want to get the savory pleasure of the delightful food of this island, they should stay at our hotel because we are located close to many sophisticated South Padre Blvd restaurants where you can get the best dining experience. At these dining places, you will not only get a chance to enjoy an appetizing meal but you will also feel delighted with their sophisticated and elegant ambiance. It means that you do not have to wander in search of the best restaurant in Padre Boulevard Tx if you choose us for your holiday vacation stay. So what are you waiting for? Get in touch with us today!

PR Contact –

Windwater Hotel

5701 Padre Blvd,

South Padre Island,

TX 78597, USA

Website – www.windwaterhotel.com