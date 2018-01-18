The global Diverter Valves market is valued at 165.09 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 197.56 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% between 2017 and 2022.

This report studies the Diverter Valves market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Diverter Valves market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diverter Valves.

The major players in global Diverter Valves market include

GEA

Coperion

FLSmidth

DMN-Westinghouse

Salina Vortex

Britton Procol Valves

Donaldson Company

The SchuF Group

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Schenck Process

Bezares

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Diverter Valves in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Diverter Valves market is primarily split into

Electric Diverter Valves

Manual Diverter Valves

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Food and Drinks

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industrial

Others

Table of Contents –

1 Diverter Valves Market Overview 1

1.1 Diverter Valves Product Overview 1

1.2 Diverter Valves Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Diverter Valves Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022) 2

1.2.2 Global Diverter Valves Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Electric Diverter Valves 4

1.2.4 Manual Diverter Valves 5

1.3 Global Diverter Valves Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Global Diverter Valves Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 5

1.3.2 Food and Drinks 6

1.3.3 Medicine Field 7

1.3.4 Construction 8

1.3.5 Chemical Industrial 9

1.4 Global Diverter Valves Market by Regions (2012-2022) 10

1.4.1 Global Diverter Valves Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 10

1.4.2 North America Diverter Valves Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diverter Valves Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.4.4 Europe Diverter Valves Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13

1.4.5 South America Diverter Valves Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Diverter Valves Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 15

1.5 Global Diverter Valves Market Size (2012-2022) 16

1.5.1 Global Diverter Valves Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 16

1.5.2 Global Diverter Valves Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 17

2 Global Diverter Valves Market Competition by Manufacturers/Brand 18

2.1 Global Diverter Valves Sales (K Units) and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 18

2.2 Global Diverter Valves Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 20

2.3 Global Diverter Valves Average Price (USD/Unit) by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 22

2.4 Manufacturers Diverter Valves Headquarters Distribution and Founded Time 23

2.5 Diverter Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

…

