Lancashire headquartered Federal Management are celebrating their recognition as the most highly accredited Debt Collection Agency in the United Kingdom, following the attainment of their National Skills Academy accreditation within the financial services sector.

As the authority on excellence in the UK financial services industry, the National Skills Academy for Financial Services works to continuously improve opportunities and performance. Goals are achieved via training and quality recognition programmes, as well as supporting new employment routes within this fast-paced and competitive environment.

The company were judged on their leadership and strategy, training and development, the quality of their offering and available facilities and resources – impressing the assessor with a superb ‘A’ rating.

“We are extremely delighted to be awarded accreditation by the NSAFS,” says Pamela Prescott, Federal Management Human Resources Director. “This accreditation provides a ‘kite mark’ of our commitment to providing a quality, professional service to both new and existing clients.”

Federal Management now join the ranks of a small, leading group of Premier UK companies who have attained this accreditation, including firms such as Legal & General, Nationwide and Think Money Group.

As the first debt collection agency to achieve this prestigious award, Federal Management are rightly leading the way within private and commercial debt collecting in the United Kingdom.

With a new office recently opened in Scotland, alongside two collection offices in Manchester and London and their Skelmersdale Head Office, Federal Management continue to develop their presence throughout the UK.

Already holding the ISO 9001 accreditation, alongside the Investors in People award and Collectors accreditation award from the Credit Services Association, the future looks bright for this expanding company.

Find out more at the official website http://www.federalmanagement.co.uk

