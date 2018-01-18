This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Building Automation Systems at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Building Automation Systems Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Building Automation Systems during the forecast period.

The report on global building automation systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The building automation system (BAS) market projected to grow at a CAGR between 10.70% and 10.75% over the period of 2017 to 2023. The building automation system (BAS) market was valued over USD 53.66 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 98.11 Billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Building Automation Systems is driven by factors such as the regulatory norms, the requirement for superior utility efficiency, and, Increasing global demand for energy. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Implementation, Technical Difficulties and Lack of Skilled Experts. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Favorable Government Initiatives and Incentives.

Segments Covered:

The report on Global Building Automation Systems market covers Segments such as Types of System Application and Technology. BAS on the basis of system type can be categorized into segments including, security and safety, lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy management devices, communication and healthcare and child safety, entertainment controls and smart gadgets. On the basis of application the BAS market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, institutional, transportation, residential and others. Based on technology, the BAS market can be segmented into technologies and protocol, cellular networks and wireless technologies.

Companies Covered

Legrand SA

Hubbell Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

DexCom

United Technologies Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Building Automation Systems market Overview

4. Global Building Automation Systems market Analysis by Types of System 2017 – 2023

5. Global Building Automation Systems market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

6. Global Building Automation Systems market Analysis, by 2017 – 2023

7. Global Building Automation Systems market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

8. Companies Covered

