“The Report Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Long-Term Care Devices for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Long-Term Care Devices sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

MIR Medical International Research USA Inc.

A&D Medical

Abbott

Mondial Lifeguard Technologies

Nurse Assist Inc.

Personal Safety Corp.

Medical Automation Research Center

Oregon Health & Science University

Nipro Diagnostics Inc.

3M

MedReady Inc.

Philips Lifeline

Roland Inc.

Care Electronics Inc.

Care Trak Intl.

Aerotel Medical Systems

Aethra

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Assistive Devices

Safety Mornitoring

Fall-Management Devices

Medication-Management Devices

Smart Mobility Devices

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Community-based Care

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living Facilities

Nursing Homes

Others

Table of Contents

Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market Report 2017

1 Long-Term Care Devices Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-Term Care Devices

1.2 Classification of Long-Term Care Devices by Product Category

1.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Assistive Devices

1.2.4 Safety Mornitoring

1.2.5 Fall-Management Devices

1.2.6 Medication-Management Devices

1.2.7 Smart Mobility Devices

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Community-based Care

1.3.3 Home Healthcare

1.3.4 Assisted Living Facilities

1.3.5 Nursing Homes

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.8 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Asia-Pacific Market Size (Value and Volume) of Long-Term Care Devices (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices (Volume) by Application

2.4 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices (Volume and Value) by Region

2.4.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3 China Long-Term Care Devices (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 China Long-Term Care Devices Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 China Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 China Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 China Long-Term Care Devices Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 China Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.3 China Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 Japan Long-Term Care Devices (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 Japan Long-Term Care Devices Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 Japan Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Japan Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 Japan Long-Term Care Devices Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 Japan Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.3 Japan Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.3 South Korea Long-Term Care Devices Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

