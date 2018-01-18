Diaries and office Printing in Kolkata Finds It’s Best with Anderson. Anderson is the printing house in Kolkata that offers exquisitely designed diaries for corporates. Their dairies are designed in a manner that they inevitably meet the requirements of business organizations. Quality of its products is unsurpassed. These diaries are long lasting, visually attractive and pretty smooth to touch.

This printing house also uses wide variety of papers for their products. ‘Variety in quality’ is what Anderson offers. Therefore, businesses are sure to find their choice of diary that will produce the feel that corporates are willing to display. Industry professionals of this printing house can also guide through diary printing.

For any kind of assistance or printing solutions for corporate diary, one can give this company a call at 918336957080.

Services Available from Anderson

Anderson has designed its range of services keeping in mind the constraints and challenges of present market scenario. Its services cater to the growing demand of competitive market of today.

– Designing

– Printing

– Post press services

– Multimedia

– Prepress services

– Color management

– Electronic prepress

– Dispatch and fulfillment

Visit the website of this company at www.andersonindia.com to have a look at their services.

Not only dairies, Anderson is specialized in printing various other marketing collaterals like –

– Brochures

– Magazines

– Visiting cards

– Catalogues

– Labels

– Calendars

– Stationeries

– Flyers

– Annual reports

– Corporate invites

– Note pads

– Note books

– Journals

– Corporate profile

Anderson’s product range is for all kinds of business – big and small. This printing company can help a business in Kolkata in its promotional job with its printing solutions.

About Anderson

Anderson is a pioneer printing house in Kolkata whose conceptualization and execution is much different from any other company. The company offers innovative ideas to its clients. Corporates can achieve great success with the help of state-of-the-art technology of this company.

Contact:

Address: Anderson Front Desk, (4th floor) Anderson House, EN 11 Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700 091, India

Phone No.: +913340061847

Email: marketing@andersonindia.com

Website: www.andersonindia.com