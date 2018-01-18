Flexible Packaging Market 2018

Global Flexible Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum, and others), by Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, and others), by Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital printing, and others), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis of Flexible Packaging Market

Globally, flexible packaging market is growing due to growing demand from food & beverages industry and innovation in packaging products. Factors driving flexible packaging market are its light weight, recyclable characteristics and feasible for usage. Many manufacturing industries are shifting to flexible packaging as there is growing demand by consumers.

The market for global flexible packaging is segmented in mainly four segment namely, material, product, printing technology, and application. Market Segmentation by material includes – plastic, paper, aluminum, and others. Market categorization on basis of product includes pouches, bags, wraps, and others. On the basis of printing technology, it is segmented as flexography, digital printing, and others, Furthermore, on the basis of application the market of flexible packaging is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, other industries. The market for flexible packaging is expected to grow at 5.92% CAGR (2017-2023).

Key Players

The key players of global flexible packaging market report includes Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Constantia Flexible Group GmbH (Austria), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), and Sonoco Products Company (U.S.).

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1151

Study Objectives of Flexible Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Flexible packaging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Flexible packaging market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, packaging, application, and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global flexible packaging market.

Regional Analysis of Global Flexible Packaging Market

Asia-pacific dominates the global flexible packaging market with the largest market share, of 31.72% in 2016. The booming e-commerce market in the region is also contributing to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The e-commerce market is boosted by the increasing internet penetration. North-America is expected to grow at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report for Global Flexible Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-packaging-market-1151

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL

7 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

8 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

9 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION

11 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

12 COMPANY PROFILES

13 LIST OF TABLES

14 LIST OF FIGURES

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com