Market Scenario:

Alcohol additives are ingredients, primarily used to preserve flavor, taste, and other qualities of alcoholic beverages. Also, these additives help in reducing the spoilage of products from micro-organisms, in turn, increasing the product shelf-life. Alcohol additives such as flavors, acid regulators, and enzymes serve an essential role in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages. Commonly used alcohol additives in the fermented and distilled beverages are colorants, flavors, emulsifying & stabilizing agents, and antifoaming agents.

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages has intensified the use of alcohol additives in the beverage industry. It is experiencing a high demand due to its added olfactory attributes. Growing health concerns among the global population together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming additives are most likely to drive the growth of the alcohol additives market. Alcohol additives are added to alcoholic beverages to enhance the quality of fermented or distilled beverage products. Additionally, use of flavoring agents in fermented beverages such as wine and beer for enhanced taste has uplifted the demand for global alcohol additives.

Also, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in developing nation is considered to be the significant reason for the rising growth of alcoholic additives in the near future. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the alcohol additives market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Alcohol Additives Market: Döhler GmbH (Germany), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Findings:

The European region is dominating the global alcohol additives market

Alcohol additives have a massive opportunity in the alcoholic beverage industry

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the alcoholic additives market. India and China have a huge potential for alcoholic additives over the review period of 2017-2023

Segments:

The global alcohol additives market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into colorants, flavors, emulsifying and stabilizing agents, antifoaming agents, and others. Among all, the flavors segment is dominating the market. Flavors are added to enhance the taste of fermented beverages which is lost during processing.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into fermented alcoholic beverages, distilled alcoholic beverages, and others. The fermented alcoholic beverages segment is dominating the market. Increasing consumption of fermented alcoholic beverages such as wines and beers is the key factors responsible for the uplifted demand for alcohol additives.

Regional Analysis:

The global alcohol additives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the market followed by the Asia Pacific. This is attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the favorable demographic population. Among the European countries, Germany is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion during the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher pace as compared to the other region. Especially, China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the alcoholic beverage manufacturers which will directly support the growth of global alcohol additives market