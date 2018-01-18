In this article, experts predict the kitchen and bathroom trends that will make it big in 2018. Accent Interiors offers services to clients looking to spruce up tired-looking spaces with trendy replacements and additions.

[CORAL SPRINGS, 01/18/1993] — While last year’s bathroom design trend focused on making luxurious spaces that are perfect for relaxation and some me-time, this year will be about making small bathrooms comfortable and less cramped. Scaled-down bathrooms will see freestanding single-person tubs, space-saving walk-in showers, smaller toilets, and more shelves instead of bulky cabinets.

Homeowners are also starting to become interested in high-tech toilets. Users will see integration such as seat warmers, heated mirrors, built-in deodorizers and even automatic wireless music players.

On the other hand, darker color palettes are returning after kitchen design has been largely dominated by whites, neutrals, and light wood stains in past months. This year, there will be darker cabinetry and appliances, as well as flooring, walls, fixtures, and even accent walls. Colors that will make their way into kitchens this year include muted grays, deep violets, and emerald greens.

Individuals looking to refresh tired spaces can turn to Accent Interiors. The company has a team of creative and experienced professionals who can update bathrooms and kitchens with the latest design trends. The team’s goal is to improve more than just the aesthetic of the space, but likewise its functionality and the convenience it can bring its occupants.

The company handles every aspect involved in the remodeling project, from the creation of custom cabinetry to the installation of new countertops, fixtures, hardware, and more.

Accent Interiors has been sprucing up spaces for more than 30 years. Formerly known as Accent Surfaces, the company has expanded from offering countertops to include other services such as cabinet installation and kitchen and bath remodeling. It has a team of designers who help with every step of the design and installation process, making it the perfect choice for clients who may still be unsure of what they wish to accomplish for their home.

