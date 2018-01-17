17, January 2018: A faster, lighter and more efficient office suite program is now available for business users to carry out all office documents related works with ease and more convenience. The attractive suite of tools includes new and more creative capabilities for users to work with writers, presentations and spreadsheets.

According to the company spokesperson, their WPS Office Professional is 100% compatible with different document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, PPTX and Google Docs. It also supports OOXML formats and allows users to work with the complete freedom and flexibility. One can easily view and edit different file formats and can also create documents. The office suite offers a lot of free templates and also hundreds of fonts for any user to work in a more creative manner and create stunning presentations. A user can also include advanced animations, audio and images in his/her presentation.

The Office Business Edition is a low-cost and feature-rich choice for business users who are looking for a great alternative to Office 365. The WPS office offers an excellent document collaboration feature, supporting track changes, comments and other elements. At the same time, the documents can be protected with passwords with permissions to read and edit to help protect the data. Users will also get an access to advanced spreadsheets with hundreds of built-in formulas, tables and more to carry out all office calculations and computing without any difficulty.

The company offers a free 30-day trial of their office suite, for a free Professional Office Download, one can visit their website. The software can be installed into computer systems that are loaded with Windows XP or the higher version of the operating system. The spokesperson reveals that the software now supports German, Spanish, Polish and several other languages besides English. Thus, one can easily download and install the program and can learn more about its feature during the free trial period. To download the free trial or the licensed version of the software, one can go to the website https://www.wps.com/.

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and Software Company.

