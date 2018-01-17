Market Highlights

Thermoelectric generator converts the heat into electrical energy. Increasing demand for fuel efficiency and stringent emission regarding carbon from the government has boosted the market for thermoelectric generator. Automotive segment has largest share in the thermoelectric generator market, due to increase in the automotive manufacturing across the globe. The growth in Global Thermoelectric Generators Market is likely to be challenged by factors such as high price and low efficiency of the thermoelectric generator. The Global Thermoelectric Generator market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 14% from 2016 to 2022.

North American region held the largest share of the global thermoelectric generator, followed by the Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR for the thermoelectric generator market. Increased demand of thermoelectric generators by automotive industries to increase the fuel efficiency and increased industrialization in the region is expected to drive the thermoelectric generator market.

Key Players

The key players of Global Thermoelectric generator Market report include-

• Gentherm, Inc.,

• II-VI Incorporated,

• Ferrotec Corporation,

• Laird PLC,

• Komatsu Limited,

• Yamaha Corporation,

• Evident Thermoelectrics,

• Tecteg,

• Alphabet Energy,

• Tellurex Corporation.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global thermoelectric generator industry, tracking market segments across the categorized four geographic regions. The report provides a five-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The scope of the study segments the global thermoelectric generator market based on Source, material, power, temperature and end user.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Thermoelectric Generator Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”

Target Audience

• Thermoelectric generator manufacturer/dealer/supplier.

• Raw material Provider

• Government and research organization

• Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

