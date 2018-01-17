Hypertension is a silent disease and usually presents with complications. These complications can be prevented with regular monitoring. Gurin Pro Digital wrist Blood Pressure Monitor running on two AAA sized batteries, gives precise readings along with record of last 180 readings for two users combined. Marketed on Groupon, the brand has made it available at a discounted price.
Related Posts
Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2022: By Future roadmap, Size and Share, Drivers, Technology, New Innovations
February 13, 2017
Global Softgel Capsules Market 2017 Outlook – Capsugel, NBTY, Captek, EuroCaps, Amway
November 6, 2017
Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market to Reach US$ 3,500 Million by 2027 End
December 5, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Latest Technology to Remove Pre Skin Cancer
- Acai Berry Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025: Credence Research
- Novotel Imagica Khopoli
- Global Stockings Market 2018 By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022
- The heart of the matter: 10 things to know about blood pressure
Recent Comments