Hypertension is a silent disease and usually presents with complications. These complications can be prevented with regular monitoring.

There are certain things we just can’t afford to be ignorant about our blood pressure.

1. Blood pressure is the pressure exerted by our blood on to the interior of our vessels. This pressure is generated by heart.

2. Systolic BP is the pressure during active contraction of the heart and diastolic one is during the passive relaxation.

3. Blood pressure above 140mm Hg systolic or 90mm Hg diastolic is considered hypertension and has been further classified by Joint National Committee.

4. Hypertension is a silent disease and presents itself with complications only.

5. Persistently raised blood pressure causes end organs damage.

6. Raised blood pressure could be related to some other problem ie secondary hypertension or it could be unrelated to any other ailment ie primary hypertension.

7. Acutely raised blood pressure can cause you stroke or heart attack.

8. Raised blood pressure over prolonged periods of time can cause your kidneys, peripheral nerves, your blood vessels or your eyes to damage

9. Hypertension can easily be controlled with medicines and development of these complications is entirely preventable.

10. Regular BP monitoring is essential for both prevention and treatment of hypertension.

