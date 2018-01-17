Thailand crop protection market size, market segmentations by Pesticides (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, others) and Bio-pesticides (Bio-chemical pesticides, Microbial Pesticides, others), by crop type (cereal, fruits & vegetable and forage crops), by market source (domestic production and imports), by market structure (organized and unorganized market), by form (liquid and solid)* and by regions*. The report also covers market in different aspects such as trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, trade scenario, regulatory scenario, market share of major producers, company profiles of major producers (Bayer Thai Co. Ltd., BASF, Du Pont (Thailand) Ltd., Yara International, ADAMA Thailand, Syngenta, Dow Agrosciences, Arysta Lifescience (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Thailand, Sahaikaset Agrochemicals Co. Ltd., Sherwood Chemicals, AG-AGRO (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Project Field Co. Ltd. and Sotus International Co,Ltd.) in Crop Protection market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

• Crop protection market in Thailand has been supported by the increase in production and export of rice, cassava, sugarcane and other crops.

• The rise in demand of food products by the ever increasing population and extensive initiatives made by the government to support the overall industry will lead the growth of the Thai crop protection market in the upcoming years.

In recent years the Thai government has made several initiatives to support growth of the overall agricultural sector in the country. The government has initiated programmes for sustainable growth and providing basic infrastructural facilities to the farmers. The government has also started implementing regulation on the Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) of pesticides, for promotion of sustainable farming. These regulations will promote the use of bio-pesticides that have the minimum impact on the environment and human health. These programmes are aimed at making the country one of the leading producers and exporters of crops and food products. Owing to these initiatives the overall production and export of crops is likely to increase and parallel to this the consumption of crop protection product will also increase in the country. A large part of country’s area is under cultivation, however, due to urbanization this area has been decreasing. To maintain the yield level the use of crop protection products has increased in recent years and the trend is likely to continue.

The current state of R&D infrastructure for crop protection products in the country is poor. However, with the growth in consumption, it is expected that the domestic production of crop protection chemicals will increase in the country. In the long run, newer companies will come up in the market or existing global players will setup their production facilities in the country. This will also increase the focus of companies towards research and development of newer products specially suited for the Thai and the South-East Asian market. Organic farming is also expected to grow in the country, owing to the demand of organic products in other countries. All these factors are expected to collectively augment the crop protection market in the future.

Ken Research in its latest study, Thailand Crop Protection Market by Type (Pesticides (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, others) and Bio-pesticides (Bio-chemical pesticides, Microbial Pesticides, others)) by Crop Type (Cereal, Vegetable and Forage Crops) – Outlook to 2022, suggests that the crop protection market in the Thailand will grow at a gradual rate owing to the rise in domestic consumption of food and rise in export of crops and food products.

