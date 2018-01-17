Increasing need for accuracy, productivity & efficiency and growing demand for larger and four wheel tractors will majorly drive South Africa agriculture equipment market in upcoming years.

Agriculture has played an important role in the South African economy. It is one of the few countries in Africa which is economically developed and that has aided the adoption of agriculture machinery in the country. A large number of countries in the GCC and other parts of the Arab world are highly dependent on South Africa for vegetables, fruits and grains. The agriculture equipment market in the country has gained momentum after the economic recession of 2008 and in terms of market share South Africa is the largest market for farm equipment in Africa region. During the review period, farmers in the South Africa agriculture equipment market are supported by the government which has aided overall market growth. The agricultural equipment market witnessed major surge in demand from the tender business backed with huge demand for exports majorly from African countries. In recent years the demand of larger and four wheel tractors has inclined at a rapid pace driven by need for high productivity and efficiency in the agricultural fields.

The market witnessed volatile growth over the years majorly owing to huge drought in the country which resulted in import of food from foreign countries. Heavy drought, lack of skilled manpower, lack of awareness about new technologies, lack of purchasing power and fluctuating commodity prices have been major constraints of the market growth. The farmers and the government are focusing on overcoming market constraints thereby providing easy credits to purchase agriculture equipments. It was witnessed that agriculture machinery market was majorly driven by tractors and combine harvesters with a well developed ecosystem of manufacturing and sales by a number of regional manufacturers. Entry of new players in the market, growing demand for mechanization and huge export demand were the major growth drivers of South Africa agricultural equipment market during the review period.

The report titled “South Africa Agricultural Equipment Market by Major Products (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tractor Implements and Rice Transplanters), By Application (Land Development, Sowing & Planting, Weed Cultivation, Harvesting & Threshing, Post-harvest & Agro Processing), By Planting Equipment (Row Crop Planters, Air Seeders, Grain Drills and Others) and By Major Regions – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested that growth in international trade of agricultural equipment will majorly account for the overall revenue growth of South Africa agricultural equipment market in next 5 years till 2022.

