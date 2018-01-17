MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Silicon Carbide Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2027.

Grindwell Norton (India), ESK SIC GmbH, Dow Chemical Company (US), Carborundum Universal (India), Entegris Inc (US), Norstel AB (Sweden), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM Co Ltd (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Microsemi Corporation (US) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Silicon Carbide Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Silicon Carbide Market – Market Overview

Silicon Carbide is compound of silicon and carbon and is known as carborundum. It is a crystalline compound produced synthetically, and has potential to deliver high switching applications in extreme conditions. Its applicability in extreme conditions has made it highly preferable in end use industries such as steel & energy, automotive, aerospace & defence, electronics & semiconductor, healthcare and others.

Over the last seven years, the Global Silicon Carbide Market is expensing at significant annual growth rate and its increasing application scope complementing global demand. This market is expected to grow significantly over the review period by providing various growth opportunities. As silicon carbide is a hard compound and it is applicable in worst conditions, steel manufacturing considered as its key application area. Wherein, Southeast Asia expected to contribute major part of the regional growth. As per the World Steel Association, consumption of still totalled at 1,630 million tons in 2016, wherein, China acquired 45% of the global market. China expected to retain its dominance in the coming years due to industrial expansion. Arcelor Mittal, China Baowu Group, and HBIS Group are the major producers of steel in 2016. Steel consumption expected to continue complementing global demand for silicon carbide in the coming years as well.

Automotive industry is another major consumer of Silicon Carbide, which has been the game changer after 2011, for Silicon Carbide. . As per the OICA, China emerged as a global leader in the automotive production with annual growth of over 14%. The country alone produced 32.89 million vehicles including consumer & commercial by fuelling demand for Silicon Carbide. Furthermore, electronics & electrical industry expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities due to high end semiconductor applications silicon carbide.

Regionally, Asia Pacific acquired highest market shares and emerged as one of the most promising market across the globe. Industry experts sees the flourishing growth from this region due to the high production base and major industry expansions over the past years. As per the study revealed by the Market Research Future on silicon carbide, the market will be sharing humongous growth prospects in the coming years.

Silicon Carbide Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Silicon Carbide Market witnessing high industry rivalry, as the market represents high growth and it is moving towards growth expansion. The major industry players operating in this market are Grindwell Norton, ESK SIC GmbH, Dow Chemical Company, Carborundum Universal, Entegris Inc, Norstel AB, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co Ltd, and Toshiba Corporation. These players are competing against each other to exploit market profitability.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 7, 2017- Showa Denko acquired assets concerning silicon carbide for power devices from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Group. The whole process expected to complete in January 2018. The acquisition activity has undertaken to improve the quality of its products through the acquisition of assets currently owned by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Group. The acquisition has done by to enable the features production of smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient next-generation power control modules.

January 12, 2017- Toshibaintroduced second generation siliconSchottky Barrier Diodes with improved surge forward current. The newly introduced silicon carbide diode are of 650V series which will be offering 70% of the improved surge forward current. The impact of this product launch will be seen in power supplies in 4K large screen LCDTV’s projectors, and multifunction copiers.

March 17, 2017- Infineon, announced to start the production of EASY 1B power module by using silicon carbide MOSFET CoolSic. The newly produced EASY platform will be highly applicable in industrial area including hybrid electric vehicles, HVAC, DC/DC converters and on-board chargers and in motor vehicles.

September 14, 2017- SDK announced to expand the production of high grade silicon carbide Epitaxial Wafers. As per the production plan proposed SDK will be expanding itas production capacity form 3,000 wafers per month to 5,000 wafers per month. The proposed production will be starting from April 2018. Silicon carbide power devices have ability to function under worst condition as compared to silicon based semiconductor, which anticipated to drive the demand for silicon carbide in the coming years.

January 1, 2017- LiqTech and Hunan Yonker Water set up joint venture in China to develop silicon carbide membrane. As stated in agreement, Hunan Yonker has agrred to purchase 4, 000,000 shares of LiqTech common share at $1.00 per share.

