According to a new report Global Network Automation Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Automation Market size is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 42% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Automation Tools Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 36.6 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39% during (2017 – 2023) in Global SD-WAN Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 44% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Intent-Based Networking Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Network Automation Market

network-automation-market

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco Systems, Inc. and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Automation market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Physical Network Configuration & Automation market holds the largest market share in Global Network Automation Market by Network Infrastructure in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Hybrid Network Configuration & Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Virtual Network Configuration & Automation market would garner market size of $3,080.6million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/network-automation-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Automation Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Micro Focus, Netbrain Technologies, SolarWinds, Inc., BMC Software, Apstra, and BlueCat.

Global Network Automation Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Network Automation Tools

SD-WAN

Intent-Based Networking

Services

Professional

Managed

By Network Infrastructure

Physical Network Configuration & Automation

Hybrid Network Configuration & Automation

Virtual Network Configuration & Automation

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Telecom

Information Technology

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Network Automation Market Size

US Network Automation Market Size

Canada Network Automation Market Size

Mexico Network Automation Market Size

Rest of North America Network Automation Market Size

Europe Network Automation Market

Germany Network Automation Market

UK Network Automation Market

France Network Automation Market

Russia Network Automation Market

Spain Network Automation Market

Italy Network Automation Market

Rest of Europe Network Automation Market

Asia Pacific Network Automation Market

China Network Automation Market

Japan Network Automation Market

India Network Automation Market

South Korea Network Automation Market

Singapore Network Automation Market

Malaysia Network Automation Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Network Automation Market

LAMEA Network Automation Market

Brazil Network Automation Market

Argentina Network Automation Market

UAE Network Automation Market

Saudi Arabia Network Automation Market

South Africa Network Automation Market

Nigeria Network Automation Market

Rest of LAMEA Network Automation Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Riverbed Technology

Micro Focus

Netbrain Technologies

SolarWinds, Inc.

BMC Software

Apstra

BlueCat

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Network Automation Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Network Automation Market (2017-2023)

Europe Network Automation Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Network Automation Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Network Automation Market (2017-2023)