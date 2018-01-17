The RemoteKEY comfort control for the Porsche models 997 Carrera Coupe, 987 Cayman and 987 Boxster now has a new housing. Mods4cars retrofit module, with smart features, provides higher user comfort. Among other things, windows can be operated via the original remote control.

Las Vegas, NV (USA), January 15, 2018 — Mods4cars has reworked the design of its RemoteKEY comfort modules. As of now, the RemoteKEY control system for the Porsche 997 Carrera Coupe, the 987 Cayman and the 987 Boxster will be dispatched in the new casing. The RemoteKEY is a retrofitted controller, which delivers the Porsche owner with more comfort and numerous additional functions.

The RemoteKEY comfort control makes it possible to open and close the windows via the existing original remote control. The Chirp Function, if required, allows a short horn signal to be heard when the central locking system is actuated. Thanks to the RemoteKEY module, the central locking system locks or unlocks during or after the journey. When the reverse gear is engaged, the passenger’s mirror can fold down automatically and serve as a parking aid.

With RemoteKEY unit installed, the convertible top of the Porsche 987 Boxster can be operated via One-Touch – even in a standing position. In the Porsche 997 Coupe, the window comfort mode allows the passenger window to be closed via One-Touch.

The comfort control can be completely deactivated as required. All functions can be programmed according to personal wishes. The USB port added on the RemoteKEY is used for this purpose. Making it possible to configure the controller on the PC and to implement software updates, which are provided free of charge by Mods4cars.

Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing retrofitting comfort and convertible controls for all common vehicle brands. “The basic idea of our products is to make the operation of individual processes of the vehicle easier and more comfortable,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

“With the new housing we have now also simplified the installation of our modules,” Sven Tornow continues. Two LEDs attached to the module provide assistance during installation. Thanks to the narrower shape, the RemoteKEY can be installed more easily in the vehicle. Less plastic and the absence of screws also make a contribution to the environment.

Mods4cars retrofit top and comfort modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.

The RemoteKEY comfort for Porsche models 997 Carrera Coupe, 987 Cayman and 987 Boxster is available for 249,00 Euro + tax.

A short demonstration can be viewed here:



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

