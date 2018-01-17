“The Report Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is manufactured from linear alkylbenzene (LAB) in self-contained enclosed systems. LAS is majorly used as surfactants in household detergents, dishwashing liquids, industrial cleaners, and personal care products. LAS is an anionic surfactant type. Hence, it combines well with other anionic and non-ionic detergent bases. The raw materials used in LAS are mostly petroleum derivatives such as kerosene, benzene, sulfonic acid, and others.

Technavios analysts forecast the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

DowDuPont

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

Croda International

Henkel

Sasol

Stepan Company

Huntsman

Reliance Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Nippon Petrochemicals

Indian Oil

Market driver

Demand for commercial and household cleaning agents

Market challenge

Volatility in the prices of raw materials

Market trend

Emergence of APAC as a major consumer

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Household detergents and cleaners market size & forecast

Dishwashing liquids market size & forecast

Industrial cleaners market size & forecast

Personal care products market size & forecast

Others market size & forecast

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC market size & forecast

Americas market size & forecast

EMEA market size & forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

