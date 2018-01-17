“The Report Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Field Service Management (FSM) Software
FSM software helps organizations deliver effective on-site services by tracking requests, managing personnel, and maintaining visibility into operations. Some of the main features of FSM software include work order management, inventory, fleet tracking, and reporting. FSM software helps organizations automate field service operations to improve both efficiency and visibility. The increased adoption of FSM software from businesses of every type and size is fueling the growth of the global FSM software market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global field service management (FSM) software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.05% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global field service management (FSM) software market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Astea International
ClickSoftware
IFS
Oracle
ServiceMax (GE Digital)
Other prominent vendors
Accruent
Comarch
CORESYSTEMS
FieldAware
Infor
Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)
Microsoft
MSI Data
OverIT
Praxedo
Retriever Communications
ServicePower
ServiceTrade
Market driver
Various pricing strategies by vendors
Market challenge
High costs
Market trend
Introduction of predictive analytics in FSM software
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
FSM process
Benefits of the implementation of FSM software
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market assumptions
PART 07: MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
Wearable technology for FSM
Emergence of M2M in FSM
PART 08: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
Segmentation by deployment
Comparison by deployment
On-premises FSM software Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Cloud-based FSM software Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by deployment
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
