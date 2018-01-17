Market Highlights:

Global Integrated Passive Devices Market is growing significantly. High development in the field of technology, heavy investment in R&D and need of small and high performance devices are some of the key driver for the growth of IPDs market.

In the past few years, semiconductor industry has witnessed various revolutionary changes and technologies. Growing smartphone market, high development in sensors market, high adoption of IOT and automation requires huge number of passive devices which are small in size and are can process fast and efficiently. To meet the supply and continue in the market, companies are always working on the new product. Heavy investment in R&D helps the companies to gain a competitive advantage over the other companies.

Passive devices with silicon base are expected to dominate the market by material segment. Factors such as increasing use of silicon in semiconductor due to its vital features and higher resistivity are helping the market of silicon base integrated passive devices market.

The major driving factors identified for this market are- growing demand of consumer electronic equipment’s, growing automotive industry, high demand for the semiconductor products among others whereas some of the restraints to the market are price of the product among others.

Major Key Players:

On Semiconductor (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

STMicroelectronics (U.S.),

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore),

Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (U.S.),

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (U.S.),

3DiS Technologies (France),

OnChip Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

IPDs market is being dominated by Europe. Countries such as Germany, France and U.K. shows positive growth rate for the adoption of IPDs among other countries. North America stands as second biggest market for the IPDs. Development by the key companies and presence of U.S. and Canada in this region gives North America a huge boost in the market. Asia Pacific stands as third biggest market. Presence of global high number of semiconductor companies are advancement in the consumer electronics segment is giving a huge boost to the market.

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor Manufacturing companies

Semiconductor Suppliers

Integrated device manufacturers

Research Institutes

Government

