“The Report K-12 Online Education Market in China 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About K-12 Online Education
The K-12 online education market in China encompasses primary and secondary education that is imparted to students (from kindergarten until the 12th grade) through many online platforms. In this report, we have limited the service offerings to online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services. The end-user segments considered are institutional and individual learners. The report also provides an extensive vendor landscape analysis that covers products and services offered by key players in the market in focus.
Technavios analysts forecast the K-12 online education market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378316
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the K-12 online education market in China for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Technavio’s report, K-12 Online Education Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
China Online Education Group
iTutorGroup
New Oriental Education & Technology
TAL Education Group
Xueda Education Group
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378316/k-online-education-in-china-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Ambow Education
Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services
ChinaEdu
EIC Education
Kaplan
Tutors in China
UMeWorld
ZHAN.com
Yiqizuoye Corporation
Market driver
Increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increasing popularity of mobile learning
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378316/k-online-education-in-china-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Economic overview
Education in China
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market overview
K-12 online education market in China by online schools
K-12 online education market in China by language learning courses
K-12 online education market in Chin by test preparation services
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
K-12 online education market in China by institutional learners
K-12 online education market in China by individual learners
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing popularity of mobile learning
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments