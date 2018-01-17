“The Report K-12 Online Education Market in China 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About K-12 Online Education

The K-12 online education market in China encompasses primary and secondary education that is imparted to students (from kindergarten until the 12th grade) through many online platforms. In this report, we have limited the service offerings to online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services. The end-user segments considered are institutional and individual learners. The report also provides an extensive vendor landscape analysis that covers products and services offered by key players in the market in focus.

Technavios analysts forecast the K-12 online education market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378316

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the K-12 online education market in China for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Technavio’s report, K-12 Online Education Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

China Online Education Group

iTutorGroup

New Oriental Education & Technology

TAL Education Group

Xueda Education Group

Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378316/k-online-education-in-china-market-research-reports/toc

Other prominent vendors

Ambow Education

Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services

ChinaEdu

EIC Education

Kaplan

Tutors in China

UMeWorld

ZHAN.com

Yiqizuoye Corporation

Market driver

Increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing popularity of mobile learning

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378316/k-online-education-in-china-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Economic overview

Education in China

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market overview

K-12 online education market in China by online schools

K-12 online education market in China by language learning courses

K-12 online education market in Chin by test preparation services

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

K-12 online education market in China by institutional learners

K-12 online education market in China by individual learners

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of mobile learning

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz