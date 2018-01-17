London, United Kingdom — 16 January 2018 — Guru Camper has been blogging about caravan travels for a few years. They are a family that is always on the go and has been traveling throughout Europe since 2012. It has been a magnificent journey for these people and now camping has turned out to be the main part of their lifestyle and nothing in the world would change how they want to live their life and feel themselves in comfort in the caravan.

Some are saying that the life on the overland is more like a gypsy thing but our heroes are Czech and haven’t started being on the road like just a few years back as an experiment. They have utterly enjoyed every moment of this experiment and that is how the adventure began. The main attraction of the vanlife is that it’s completely different from anything that people can imagine that have always lived in the city or even a small town. Being independent brings a lot of jot but there is also a handful of challenges that have to accepted in order to travel this way.

These people know what it is like to be boondocking and how to plan their life step by step. They also enjoy seeing new cities and living in new places for as much or as little as they like. Just imagine when you are sick and tired of the same village over and over again then you can just leave in a blink of an eye and relocate to just any other place in the European Union. The EU is making it easy for its citizens to travel around in the caravan these days. Camping is allowed and it’s not a problem.

Nevertheless, it’s healthy as to be overland and know the rules and regulations that come with the EU countries. This is especially true if the person has lived all of his or her life in America and has decided to camp around in the EU. Vanlife is not something that we choose but it’s something that has chosen us at the moment that we have been born. It’s something that we have to work with and a fire that has always the necessity to burn with sparks. Travel can empower us and make the people feel whole again. It is something special, that has to be tried.

