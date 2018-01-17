“The Report Global Cookies Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Cookies

Cookies are flat-baked treats. In many countries, crisp cookies are often referred to as biscuits. The report considers freshly baked cookies and cookies that are not freshly baked. Freshly baked cookies are mostly sold through bakeries and online retailing. Cookies that are not freshly baked are sold through distribution channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others (like online retailing).

Technavios analysts forecast the global cookies market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cookies market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Cookies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Campbell Soup Company

Kellogg

Mondelz International

PepsiCo

Parle Products

Pladis

Other prominent vendors

Aryzta

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli

Ben’s Cookies

Boulder Brands

Britannia Industries

Broulim’s

Cookie Man

CREMICA FOOD INDUSTRIES

David’s Cookies

Dunkin’ Brands

Galletas Gulln

General Mills

Golden Hearth Bakery

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES

Greggs

ITC

J&M Foods

Life Fit Health Foods

Little Debbie

M Dias Branco

Michel et Augustin

Millie’s COOKIES

Pacific Cookie

Starbucks

Traditional Baking

UNIBIC India

Voortman Cookies

Walkers Shortbread

Market driver

Rise in private-label players

Market challenge

Stringent government regulations

Market trend

Growing demand for artisanal and gourmet cookies

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global bakery market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global cookies market

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

Comparison by product type

Global plain and butter-based cookies market

Global choco-chip and other chocolate-based cookie varieties market

Global other cookie varieties market

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional Comparison

Cookies market in EMEA

Cookies market in Americas

