About Cookies
Cookies are flat-baked treats. In many countries, crisp cookies are often referred to as biscuits. The report considers freshly baked cookies and cookies that are not freshly baked. Freshly baked cookies are mostly sold through bakeries and online retailing. Cookies that are not freshly baked are sold through distribution channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others (like online retailing).
Technavios analysts forecast the global cookies market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cookies market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Cookies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Campbell Soup Company
Kellogg
Mondelz International
PepsiCo
Parle Products
Pladis
Other prominent vendors
Aryzta
Barilla G. e R. Fratelli
Ben’s Cookies
Boulder Brands
Britannia Industries
Broulim’s
Cookie Man
CREMICA FOOD INDUSTRIES
David’s Cookies
Dunkin’ Brands
Galletas Gulln
General Mills
Golden Hearth Bakery
GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES
Greggs
ITC
J&M Foods
Life Fit Health Foods
Little Debbie
M Dias Branco
Michel et Augustin
Millie’s COOKIES
Pacific Cookie
Starbucks
Traditional Baking
UNIBIC India
Voortman Cookies
Walkers Shortbread
Market driver
Rise in private-label players
Market challenge
Stringent government regulations
Market trend
Growing demand for artisanal and gourmet cookies
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Global bakery market
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Global cookies market
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
Segmentation by product type
Comparison by product type
Global plain and butter-based cookies market
Global choco-chip and other chocolate-based cookie varieties market
Global other cookie varieties market
Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional Comparison
Cookies market in EMEA
Cookies market in Americas
