About Ostomy Products

An ostomy is a surgical procedure that is performed to create an opening in the abdomen to excrete the waste products. Such surgical openings in the abdomen are known as artificial stoma. Based on the complications, artificial stomas can be temporary or permanent. People who undergo temporary ostomy procedure also undergo therapeutic procedures, which help to recover the intestine. In such cases, stomas can be reversed. In both temporary and permanent ostomy procedures, ostomy bags are attached to the stoma to collect the waste products. To enhance the performance and increase the comfort level, ostomy accessories are used, which help to prevent leakage, prevent infection and skin rashes, and reduce the odor of wastes in the ostomy bags.

Technavios analysts forecast the global ostomy products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ostomy products market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of ostomy products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Ostomy Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ALCARE

B. Braun Melsungen

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Hollister

Marlen Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

3M,

Colo-Majic,

Cymed,

Dansac,

Flexicare Medical,

KEM,

Medline Industries,

Melson Medical

Market driver

Rising number of chronic diseases

Market challenge

High cost of ostomy procedure and products

Market trend

Growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Types of ostomy products and its segmentation

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global colostomy bags

Global urostomy bags

Global ileostomy bags

Global ostomy care accessories

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

