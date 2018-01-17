“The Report Global Ostomy Products Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Ostomy Products
An ostomy is a surgical procedure that is performed to create an opening in the abdomen to excrete the waste products. Such surgical openings in the abdomen are known as artificial stoma. Based on the complications, artificial stomas can be temporary or permanent. People who undergo temporary ostomy procedure also undergo therapeutic procedures, which help to recover the intestine. In such cases, stomas can be reversed. In both temporary and permanent ostomy procedures, ostomy bags are attached to the stoma to collect the waste products. To enhance the performance and increase the comfort level, ostomy accessories are used, which help to prevent leakage, prevent infection and skin rashes, and reduce the odor of wastes in the ostomy bags.
Technavios analysts forecast the global ostomy products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ostomy products market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of ostomy products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Ostomy Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ALCARE
B. Braun Melsungen
Coloplast
ConvaTec
Hollister
Marlen Manufacturing
Other prominent vendors
3M,
Colo-Majic,
Cymed,
Dansac,
Flexicare Medical,
KEM,
Medline Industries,
Melson Medical
Market driver
Rising number of chronic diseases
Market driver

Rising number of chronic diseases
Market challenge
High cost of ostomy procedure and products
Market challenge

High cost of ostomy procedure and products
Market trend
Growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags
Market trend

Growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Types of ostomy products and its segmentation
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Global colostomy bags
Global urostomy bags
Global ileostomy bags
Global ostomy care accessories
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
