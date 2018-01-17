A new report has been recently added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine, titled “Venous Stents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025”. Venous stents are primarily utilized for expanding veins in case of blockages. According to the report, the global venous stents market will register a high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. Over US$ 1.7 Bn worth of venous stents are estimated to be sold globally by 2025-end.

Demand for Venous Stents to be driven by Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Mounting cases of lifestyle diseases, obesity, and poor eating habits of consumers worldwide has resulted into various chronic venous ailments. Patients with these diseases require venous stenting, which is typically performed for containing peripheral venous hypertension. Healthcare professionals are shifting their preference toward minimally invasive procedures. Most commonly employed minimally invasive procedures for treating peripheral arterial disease are the peripheral angioplasty. Venous stents are essential in performing peripheral angioplasty as these clear blockage in clogged artery for facilitating blood flow. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures will drive demand for venous stents. In addition, emergence of efficient technologies for precise placement of venous stents, along with growing focus on developing flexible venous stents will further fuel the market growth.

The global market for venous stents is characterized by the occupancy of local, regional, and new market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly concentrating on provision of innovative products, while competing with one another on the basis of price, capital support for technology or product upgradation, distribution partnerships, and potential alternatives.

Iliac Vein Stent Technology to Remain Leading Revenue Contributor to the Market

On the basis of technology the iliac vein stent technology will continue to be the leading revenue contributor to the market. Growing adoption of the iliac vein stent technology can be attributed to its improved access to deep veins situated in the iliac portion by using advanced surgical tools. Wallstent technology is projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2025, mainly because of premarketing approval of the Wallstent Endoprosthesis in the U.S.

Venous stents are expected to witness the largest application in leg-based venous disorders. This is mainly because key players are continuously working on the development of venous stents specifically for popliteal and femoral veins of the leg. Sales of venous stents in chest application segment has been estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2025. Green signal from regulatory bodies for approval of venous stents dedicated to superior vena cava is the major driver for sales of venous stents in chest application segment. Based on disease indication, sales of venous stents in chronic DVT will continue to register the fastest expansion through 2025.

Europe to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Venous Stents

Europe is expected to remain the most lucrative region for growth of the venous stents market, owing to strategic presence of leading venous stent manufacturers in the region. North America will be the second largest market for venous stents by 2025-end. Growth of the market in North America is expected to remain influenced by ongoing clinical trials in the U.S. related to venous stents, and surging adoption of efficient venous interventional devices in the region’s healthcare settings. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to reflect the fastest growth through 2025.

Key market players profiled by the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Veniti, Inc., Jotec GmBH, and C. R. Bard, Inc. These market players are making huge investments in clinical trials for understanding implications of their products. Such efforts by market players will lead to the provision of a wide range of products for tackling various vein-related disorders, thereby making the market’s competitive scenario to become patient-oriented.

