Latest industry research report on: Global Unitary HVAC Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

HVAC systems ensure high air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. HVAC systems make use of pumps, heat exchangers, and fans to control and regulate climatic parameters such as humidity and temperature. The desired heating and cooling required, along with the indoor and outdoor air quality are the parameters that are considered while selecting the type of HVAC system. Traditional HVAC systems that are used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications are energy-intensive and consume a large amount of electricity. However, consumers in developing nations such as India are cost-conscious and prefer affordable energy-efficient solutions. As a result, sustainable and energy-efficient HVAC systems such as variable refrigerant flow (VRF), chillers and air handling units (AHUs) have gained popularity. Radiant and geothermal cooling systems are other advanced HVAC systems available in the market. These systems function on vapor-absorption chiller-machine technology.

Technavios analysts forecast the global unitary HVAC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378262

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global unitary HVAC systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/value and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Unitary HVAC Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378262/global-unitary-hvac-systems-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Other prominent vendors

AAON Heating and Cooling Products

AllStyle Coil

Bosch

Carrier

Electrolux

Friedrich Air Conditioning

FUJITSU

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES

Haier

Lennox International

Magic Aire

Mestek

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

Market driver

Need for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378262/global-unitary-hvac-systems-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Capital intensive nature of the market

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz