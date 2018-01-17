“The Report Global Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is a vegetable oil that is a combination of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, with low saturated fat levels. This non-volatile oil is extracted from sunflower seeds. This vegetable oil has become popular among consumers owing to its light color and high smoke points. The nutritional composition of sunflower oil makes it ideal for food and industrial applications. In addition to this, the negative perception about palm oil has also helped increase the sunflower oil demand in regions like North America (especially the US) and Western Europe. Due to its popularity as an edible oil, sunflower oil accounts for more than 75% of the revenue from sunflower crops.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sunflower oil market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sunflower oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Conagra Brands

Oliyar

Other prominent vendors

Adani Wilmar

Colorado Mills

Emami Agrotech

GEF India

InterNatural Foods

Kaleesuwari Refinery

Macjerry Sunfloweroil

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

Patanjali Ayurved

Pure & Sure

Ruchi Soya Industries

SC TAF Presoil

Vimal Oil & Foods

Vitamin King

Market driver

Lowers cholesterol levels

Market challenge

Increasing competition from other healthy oils

Market trend

Growing demand for organic sunflower oil

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Global oils and fats market

Global vegetable oil market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global sunflower market: Overview

Global sunflower oil market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global sunflower oil market by application

Comparison by application

Edible applications

Non-edible applications

Market opportunity by applications

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA market size & forecast

Americas market size & forecast

APAC market size & forecast

Key leading countries

