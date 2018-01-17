“The Report Global Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Sunflower Oil
Sunflower oil is a vegetable oil that is a combination of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, with low saturated fat levels. This non-volatile oil is extracted from sunflower seeds. This vegetable oil has become popular among consumers owing to its light color and high smoke points. The nutritional composition of sunflower oil makes it ideal for food and industrial applications. In addition to this, the negative perception about palm oil has also helped increase the sunflower oil demand in regions like North America (especially the US) and Western Europe. Due to its popularity as an edible oil, sunflower oil accounts for more than 75% of the revenue from sunflower crops.
Technavios analysts forecast the global sunflower oil market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sunflower oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Sunflower Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
Conagra Brands
Oliyar
Other prominent vendors
Adani Wilmar
Colorado Mills
Emami Agrotech
GEF India
InterNatural Foods
Kaleesuwari Refinery
Macjerry Sunfloweroil
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable
Patanjali Ayurved
Pure & Sure
Ruchi Soya Industries
SC TAF Presoil
Vimal Oil & Foods
Vitamin King
Market driver
Lowers cholesterol levels
Market challenge
Increasing competition from other healthy oils
Market trend
Growing demand for organic sunflower oil
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Global oils and fats market
Global vegetable oil market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Global sunflower market: Overview
Global sunflower oil market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Global sunflower oil market by application
Comparison by application
Edible applications
Non-edible applications
Market opportunity by applications
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA market size & forecast
Americas market size & forecast
APAC market size & forecast
Key leading countries
