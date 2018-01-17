“The Report Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Semiconductor Packaging Materials
Semiconductor packages are plastic, ceramic, and metal components that are not only protect fabricated integrated circuits (ICs) on the semiconductor die, but also act as an interconnect between the printed circuit board (PCB) and the die during shipping and handling. These packaging materials safeguard and protect the die from the external mechanical impacts and corrosion, besides acting as an electrically conductive interconnection with excellent signal propagation properties. Excessive heat in the integrated circuit is dissipation through attached heat spreaders. Semiconductor packaging components vary in dimensions and functionality and are mainly organic substrates, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, lead frames, thermal interface materials, die attach materials, and solder balls. The key customers of these packaging materials are the electronics industry, automotive sector, fabless semiconductor companies, packaging material suppliers, and packaging subcontractors.
Technavios analysts forecast the global semiconductor packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378344
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor packaging materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through the sales of semiconductor packaging materials which are organic substrates, lead frames, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, die attach materials, solder balls, thermal interface materials, and WLP dielectrics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amkor Technology
DuPont
Henkel
Honeywell
Kyocera
Toppan Printing
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378344/global-semiconductor-packaging-materials-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Hitachi Chemical
ASM Pacific Technology
BASF
Beijing Kehua New Chemical Technology
Market driver
Increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing application of semiconductor ICs in IoT
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Capital-intensive market
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increase in adoption of flip-chip, Sip, lead-free packaging solutions
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378344/global-semiconductor-packaging-materials-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE
Segmentation by material type
Organic substrates Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Lead frames Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Bonding wires Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by type of materials
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments