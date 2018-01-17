Latest industry research report on: Global Residential Digital Faucets Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Digital faucets are equipped with digital screens or smart sensors. They can be operated by means of a manual touch, hand sensing (automatic), or using smart devices. Digital faucets are used for residential applications. They are also known as automatic faucets, touch-free faucets, or touchless faucets. The global residential digital faucets market includes faucets that are manufactured and sold for household applications. The market covers regions such as the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In the report, the market has been segmented by application, mode of operation, geography, mounting type, and distribution channel
Technavios analysts forecast the global residential digital faucets market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378271
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential digital faucets market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of residential digital faucets used in bathrooms and kitchens.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Residential Digital Faucets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378271/global-residential-digital-faucets-market-research-reports/toc
Key vendors
LIXIL Group
Masco
Spectrum Brands
Zurn Industries
Other prominent vendors
Bela Sanitary Ware
BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY
Freuer Faucets
Jaquar
Premier Faucet
Wenzhou Rozin Sanitary Wares
Market driver
Product innovation and wide product assortment leading to product premiumization
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378271/global-residential-digital-faucets-market-research-reports
Market challenge
Rising raw material prices leading to increased production costs
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Growing online sales of digital faucets
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments