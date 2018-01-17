Latest industry research report on: Global Premium Denim Jeans Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Denim jeans are a type of trousers that are made of denim or dungaree cloth. They are very popular among teenagers and hold a major share as a fashion item in the clothing industry. Premium denim jeans have become one of the most important and fastest growing segments in the apparel industry. They are targeted at brand and fashion-conscious customers who are ready to purchase them at premium prices. They are available in many styles, designs, materials, and colors. Premium jeans deliver a style statement by significantly enhancing the fashion and aesthetic appeal of an individual.

Technavios analysts forecast the global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global premium denim jeans market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of premium denim jeans.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

LVMH

Gap

Kering

PVH

Levi Strauss and Co

Other prominent vendors

GUESS?

DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS

NAKED AND FAMOUS DENIMS

JACOB COHEN

Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia

AG Adriano Goldschmied

PAIGE

34 HERITAGE

DL1961

Giorgio Armani

Market driver

Innovative product designs

Market challenge

Fierce competition in the apparel industry

Market trend

Recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

