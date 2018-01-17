“The Report Global Precision Gearbox Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Precision Gearbox

Precision gearboxes are designed and produced carefully to exhibit high tolerance, enabling them to offer power densities and efficiency of 90% and more. Currently, there are several types of gearboxes available in the market, and hence it is important to match the right kind of gearbox with the drive, motor, and load. Machines having a combination of drives and motors, also known as servosystems, critically need a gearbox that enables an efficient repeatable motion. Precision gearbox, especially, planetary gearbox, fits the bill for every servo application. High-precision helical planetary gearboxes most suitable for applications that require high levels of accuracy and reliability. Backlash ratings for planetary gearboxes are low (ranges from one to nine arc-min). These systems offer a service life of over 20,000 hours when sized precisely without the need for any maintenance. Compared with other competitive products, helical planetary gears offer greater efficiency and quieter operation.

Technavios analysts forecast the global precision gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global precision gearbox market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations by value and replacement market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Precision Gearbox Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Gdel

SEW-EURODRIVE

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Anaheim Automation

CGI

Cone Drive Engineering

Curtis Machine Company

David Brown Santasalo

Emerson

HORSBURGH & SCOTT

MS-Graessner

Melior Motion

Neugart

Oerlikon Graziano

PARKER HANNIFIN

Rexnord

Varitron Engineering (Taiwan)

Market driver

Automation as a core growth driver

Market challenge

Enhanced precision

Market trend

3D printing of gears

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Machine tools and industrial robotics

Packaging machinery

Food and beverage processing machinery

Automated material handling

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

EMEA

APAC

Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

3D printing of gears

Government initiatives

Fully electrical systems replacing hydraulic applications

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

