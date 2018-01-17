“The Report Global Precision Gearbox Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Precision Gearbox
Precision gearboxes are designed and produced carefully to exhibit high tolerance, enabling them to offer power densities and efficiency of 90% and more. Currently, there are several types of gearboxes available in the market, and hence it is important to match the right kind of gearbox with the drive, motor, and load. Machines having a combination of drives and motors, also known as servosystems, critically need a gearbox that enables an efficient repeatable motion. Precision gearbox, especially, planetary gearbox, fits the bill for every servo application. High-precision helical planetary gearboxes most suitable for applications that require high levels of accuracy and reliability. Backlash ratings for planetary gearboxes are low (ranges from one to nine arc-min). These systems offer a service life of over 20,000 hours when sized precisely without the need for any maintenance. Compared with other competitive products, helical planetary gears offer greater efficiency and quieter operation.
Technavios analysts forecast the global precision gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global precision gearbox market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations by value and replacement market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Precision Gearbox Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI
Dana Brevini Power Transmission
Gdel
SEW-EURODRIVE
Siemens
Other prominent vendors
ABB
Anaheim Automation
CGI
Cone Drive Engineering
Curtis Machine Company
David Brown Santasalo
Emerson
HORSBURGH & SCOTT
MS-Graessner
Melior Motion
Neugart
Oerlikon Graziano
PARKER HANNIFIN
Rexnord
Varitron Engineering (Taiwan)
Market driver
Automation as a core growth driver
Market challenge
Enhanced precision
Market trend
3D printing of gears
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Machine tools and industrial robotics
Packaging machinery
Food and beverage processing machinery
Automated material handling
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
EMEA
APAC
Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
3D printing of gears
Government initiatives
Fully electrical systems replacing hydraulic applications
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
