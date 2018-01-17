“The Report Global Power Quality Meter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Power Quality Meter
Power quality is measured according to the quality with which it is delivered to the end customers; power quality is deemed as high when it has clean sinusoidal waveforms without any spikes, sags, and other electrical disturbances. It should also be free from transients, harmonics, and other such distortions. Over the years, with the advances in technologies and equipment, power quality has become a major issue for power providers and their customers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global power quality meter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power quality meter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Power Quality Meter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Eaton
Electro Industries/GaugeTech
GE
Schneider Electric
Other prominent vendors
Accuenergy
B&K Precision
Danaher
Dranetz Technologies
Emerson
FLIR Systems
Fluke Corporation
HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION
Honeywell International
Itron
Keysight Technologies
Megger
Sensus
Siemens
Valhalla Scientific
Vitrek
Wasion Group Holding
Yokogawa Test & Measurement
ZHEJIANG YONGTAILONG ELECTRONIC
Market driver
Increasing investments in renewable energy projects
Market challenge
Slowdown in Chinese economy
Market trend
Development of energy-efficient buildings
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Key market highlights
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market overview
Industrial sector
Commercial sector
Utility sector
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas market size & forecast
APAC market size & forecast
