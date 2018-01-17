The global outdoor furniture market is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 1600 Mn by the end of 2022, according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Outdoor Furniture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2022” offers detailed analysis and insights on the key factors influencing the growth of the global outdoor furniture market.

The report is a comprehensive source of information highlighting the key drivers, restrains, opportunities, and restraints that are shaping the global outdoor furniture market. Analysis on the key influencing factors, along with their impact on the global outdoor furniture market has been discussed in a detailed manner in the report. According to the report, eco-friendly and retro are two of the most pervasive trends sweeping the global outdoor furniture market at the moment. There is increasing awareness among consumers on the importance of eco-friendly products and services, and manufacturers are including more of these products in their product portfolio to cater to the evolving demand.

According to the report, textiles will continue to the highest-selling material, accounting for significant revenues of the global market. Demand for plastic among manufacturers continues to wane, and it is highly likely that the status quo remains unchanged during the assessment period. Demand for outdoor furniture among commercial and residential users continues to witness an increase; the commercial segment of the outdoor furniture market is likely to witness a slight decline during the assessment period; however, it is projected that this segment will witness a decline, with residential sector accounting for a significant revenue share.

By distribution channel, retail stores continue to account for the highest revenue share of the market. Consumers prefer to shop for outdoor furniture through retail stores, as there is a wide collection of products and usually the discounts are higher than other distribution channels. Sales through online channels and direct to consumer channel are also witnessing an increase in the market.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain the largest market for outdoor furniture globally. The growth of the middle class population in China and India is boosting the demand for outdoor furniture in the region. The market in APEJ is likely to grow at a higher CAGR than North America. The report also profiles leading companies operating in the global outdoor furniture market. According to the report, some of the key players in the outdoor furniture market include HNI Corporation, Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Kimball International, Inc., Brown Jordan International, Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Century Furniture LLC, and Agio International Co., Inc.

