About Multi-tenant Data Center

Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.

Technavios analysts forecast the global multi-tenant data center market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global multi-tenant data center market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

CenturyLink

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

NTT Communications

Rackspace

Other prominent vendors

Ascenty

AT&T

CentriLogic

China Telecom

Cogeco Peer 1

CSC

CtrlS Datacenters

CyrusOne

Datapipe

DigiPlex

DuPont Fabros Technology

Expedient

Fujitsu

HCL

iAdvantage

IBM

Internap

Interoute Communications

Interxion

IO

NaviSite

PCCW Global

Peak 10

SERVERCENTRAL

Singtel

Sungard Availability Services

Switch

T.C.C. Technology

Telefonica

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telstra International

TierPoint

Verizon Enterprise

ViaWest

Zayo

Market driver

Reduction in capital and operational expenditure

Market challenge

Consolidation of data centers

Market trend

Growing popularity of green data centers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenge

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of green data centers

Implementation of SDDCs

Use of free cooling techniques

