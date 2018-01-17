“The Report Global Motorcycle Tires Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Motorcycle Tires

Tires are made up of natural rubber or a combination of both natural and synthetic rubber. Motorcycle tires are an integral part of the vehicle, which help to maintain adequate grip, balance, safety and increases the ride comfort of the rider. The global motorcycle industry is broadly categorized into two segments, where one segment consists of high-performance motorcycles (considered as a luxury) and the other segment consist of two-wheelers used for commuting. Both these segments operate under contrasting market dynamics with different customer behavior and value chains. The premium segment is witnessing a steady growth owing to the growing culture of racing and touring motorcycling in mature markets, such as the US, Japan, and Western Europe. On the contrary, the commuter segment of the motorcycle industry is witnessing healthy growth rate offering high volumes, which is contributed by countries, such as India and China. These two countries account for over 75% of the global motorcycle market.

The total market comprises both OEMs and aftermarket. Motorcycle production data is considered to calculate both aftermarket and OEM market. For aftermarket, an average replacement time of 5 years is considered.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle tires market to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle tires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global production units in millions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Tires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bridgestone

Continental

Dunlop (Goodyear)

Michelin

Other prominent vendors

Apollo Tyres

CEAT

JK Tyre & Industries

MRF

Pirelli

Giti Tire

Hankook Tire

Market driver

Increasing demand for motorcycles in APAC

Market challenge

Increasing prices of raw materials

Market trend

Increasing investments by manufacturers on smart tires

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by stakeholders

Global motorcycle tires market by stakeholders

Global motorcycle tires market by aftermarket

Global motorcycle tires market by OEM

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global motorcycle tires market by geography

Motorcycle tires market in APAC

Motorcycle tires market in Americas

Motorcycle tires market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

