About Motorcycle Tires
Tires are made up of natural rubber or a combination of both natural and synthetic rubber. Motorcycle tires are an integral part of the vehicle, which help to maintain adequate grip, balance, safety and increases the ride comfort of the rider. The global motorcycle industry is broadly categorized into two segments, where one segment consists of high-performance motorcycles (considered as a luxury) and the other segment consist of two-wheelers used for commuting. Both these segments operate under contrasting market dynamics with different customer behavior and value chains. The premium segment is witnessing a steady growth owing to the growing culture of racing and touring motorcycling in mature markets, such as the US, Japan, and Western Europe. On the contrary, the commuter segment of the motorcycle industry is witnessing healthy growth rate offering high volumes, which is contributed by countries, such as India and China. These two countries account for over 75% of the global motorcycle market.
The total market comprises both OEMs and aftermarket. Motorcycle production data is considered to calculate both aftermarket and OEM market. For aftermarket, an average replacement time of 5 years is considered.
Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle tires market to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle tires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global production units in millions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Tires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bridgestone
Continental
Dunlop (Goodyear)
Michelin
Other prominent vendors
Apollo Tyres
CEAT
JK Tyre & Industries
MRF
Pirelli
Giti Tire
Hankook Tire
Market driver
Increasing demand for motorcycles in APAC
Market challenge
Increasing prices of raw materials
Market trend
Increasing investments by manufacturers on smart tires
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by stakeholders
Global motorcycle tires market by stakeholders
Global motorcycle tires market by aftermarket
Global motorcycle tires market by OEM
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global motorcycle tires market by geography
Motorcycle tires market in APAC
Motorcycle tires market in Americas
Motorcycle tires market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
