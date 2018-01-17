Latest industry research report on: Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The airbag technology has been existing since world war II. It has evolved as an efficient trend to save human lives. The airbag acts as a soft pillow that provides a cushion against the crash shocks (highly accelerated sudden movements). Airbags are gas-inflated cushions. The design of the airbag material and air pressure in the airbag are very critical for operation. When an occupant is subjected to crash loads, it is necessary that the process of bag inflation happens within milliseconds.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle airbag jacket market to grow at a CAGR of 30.48% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle airbag jacket market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the penetration of performance motorcycle sales and ridership numbers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Alpinestars

Bering

Dainese

HELITE

MOTOAIR

Other prominent vendors

DPI Safety

SPIDI Sport

Market driver

Increasing demand for performance motorcycles

Market challenge

Customer awareness about the product is low

Market trend

Full-body airbag protection jacket design

