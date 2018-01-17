According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc., “Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market (By Subscriber (Consumer and Enterprise), By Type (Business MVNO, Cellular M2M MVNO, Discount MVNO, Lifestyle/Entertainment MVNO, Retail MVNO, Migrant MVNO, Telecom MVNO, and Others), By Operational Model (Service Operator MVNO, Reseller MVNO, and Full MVNO)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the MVNO market is expected to exceed US$ 75.5 Bn by 2023, witnessing a growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2023.

Browse the full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market (By Subscriber (Consumer and Enterprise), By Type (Business MVNO, Cellular M2M MVNO, Discount MVNO, Lifestyle/Entertainment MVNO, Retail MVNO, Migrant MVNO, Telecom MVNO, and Others), By Operational Model (Service Operator MVNO, Reseller MVNO, and Full MVNO)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/mobile-virtual-network-operator-mvno-market

Market Insights:

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) are wireless communication service providers who do not have network infrastructure of their own, but offer wireless communication services through an agreement/contract with other mobile network operators. Thus, MVNOs gain bulk access to communication services at wholesale rates and set retail price of their offerings independently. Similar to mobile network operators, MVNOs may have their own customer service centers, billing systems, and even subscriber identity module (SIM) card under their own brand name. The issues related with technical complexities (network and IT integration between the MVNO and operator) and cost (both capital expenditure and operating expenditure) are some of the factors inhibiting the market growth. However, the impact of these challenges is expected to subdue over the forecast period since such issues are now majorly addressed by MVNAs (Mobile Virtual Network Aggregators) and MVNEs (Mobile Virtual Network Enablers), who act as facilitators between MVNOs and mobile network operators.

Success Factors:

Some of the critical factors that hold key to succeed in the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market include

Robust Sales and Distribution Network

It enables MVNOs to react quickly to the ever-changing demands and meet customer requirements effectively. The bigger the sales and distribution network, easier it becomes for customers to avail MVNO service.

Unique Value Proposition

Unlike traditional network operators who purely focus on mass markets, MVNOs should strive to understand distinct requirements of different end-use segments and develop unique service offerings accordingly. MVNOs should target one of the niche end-use segments and provide competitive and distinct plans with the operator.

Strategic Partnerships Across the Value Chain

Another key success factor for MVNOs is to build strong partnership with an operator, thereby ensuring a balanced revenue-sharing model to support their business and operating model.

Customer Base

An existing customer base is crucial to MVNO success. In the recent past, many successful MVNOs have been successful in penetrating the telecom market by using the existing customer bases of their allies.

Our Blog : http://www.mobilecomputingtoday.co.uk/

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Latest Reports :

Pharmacy Automation Market : http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-pharmacy-automation-market

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market : http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-enhanced-oil-recovery-market