Latest industry research report on: Global Mobile Middleware Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Middleware is a type of software that resides between the systems and helps in transferring data between the distributed network systems. Distributed systems are written in different programming languages; thus, middleware will be used to set up communication between these distributed systems. It also helps application developers to develop the applications without worrying about the communication protocols, operating systems, and hardware. It works as a bridge that transfers information from one program to the distributed networks. It also connects those applications that are developed in different programming languages and traditional operating business models.
Technavios analysts forecast the global mobile middleware market to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile middleware market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the the use of mobile middleware in mobile devices such as wearables, smartphones, laptops, and tablets by the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) business segments on the enterprise level.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Mobile Middleware market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
IBM
Kony
Oracle
SAP
TIBCO
Other prominent vendors
Adobe
Aligo
AnyPresence
Axway
KidoZen
Pegasystems
Red Hat
Verivo
Market driver
Rising demand for mobile enterprise applications
Market challenge
Limited resources of mobile devices
Market trend
Expansion of BYOD concept
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
