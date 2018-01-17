“The Report Global Manure Spreaders Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Manure Spreaders
Manure spreader is a machine that is used to spread fertilizers over an arable land. This is used for transferring barnyard manure, composted manure from stores to the fields. The global manure spreader market is estimated to experience a steady growth in terms of volume sales during the forecast period. Shrinking labor force in countries like the US and India is leading to substantial losses and is encouraging many farmers to use manual spreaders.
Technavios analysts forecast the global manure spreaders market to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global manure spreaders market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Manure Spreaders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AGCO
CNH Industrial
CLAAS
Deere & Company
Other prominent vendors
Agrihire
elikel
Degelman
Delica
Katyas Corporation
KUHN
KUBOTA
Lely
Shelbourne Reynolds Engineering
Tirth Agro Technology
Market driver
Support from government in the form of subsidies
Market challenge
Increasing sales of pre-owned machinery
Market trend
Development of new manure spreaders
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Offline stores market size & forecast
Online stores market size & forecast
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas market size & forecast
EMEA market size & forecast
