Industrial food extruders are used to obtain food products in specific shapes by mixing a set of ingredients in a die or a plate. The design of the die is specific to the food product, and the blades in industrial food extruders help in obtaining the specific shape. Industrial food extruders are used to mix, form, texturize, and shape food products under various conditions, which offers high productivity and quality output. Industrial food extruders offer various benefits to food manufacturing plants, and this will drive the growth of the global industrial food extruder market during the forecast period. Some of the benefits offered by industrial food extruders are that they can produce a variety of textures, colors, shapes, and appearances that cannot be easily produced using other industrial food processing equipment. Industrial food extruders normally operate under low moisture conditions, which reduces the process time.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial food extruder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial food extruder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of the following two types of industrial food extruders have been considered: single screw industrial food extruders and twin screw industrial food extruders.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Food Extruder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

American Extrusion International

Bhler

Clextral

KAHL Group

Other prominent vendors

Aasted

Alfa Machine

B&P Littleford

BRABENDER Group

Diamond America

Golfetto Sangati

HACOS

proBake

Reading Bakery Systems

TECNO 3

Unifiller Systems

Market driver

Growing market for extruded snacks

Market challenge

Growing health concerns about extruded food items

Market trend

Growing focus on offering customized industrial food extruders

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

