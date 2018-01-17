Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Food Extruder Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Industrial food extruders are used to obtain food products in specific shapes by mixing a set of ingredients in a die or a plate. The design of the die is specific to the food product, and the blades in industrial food extruders help in obtaining the specific shape. Industrial food extruders are used to mix, form, texturize, and shape food products under various conditions, which offers high productivity and quality output. Industrial food extruders offer various benefits to food manufacturing plants, and this will drive the growth of the global industrial food extruder market during the forecast period. Some of the benefits offered by industrial food extruders are that they can produce a variety of textures, colors, shapes, and appearances that cannot be easily produced using other industrial food processing equipment. Industrial food extruders normally operate under low moisture conditions, which reduces the process time.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial food extruder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial food extruder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of the following two types of industrial food extruders have been considered: single screw industrial food extruders and twin screw industrial food extruders.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Food Extruder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
American Extrusion International
Bhler
Clextral
KAHL Group
Other prominent vendors
Aasted
Alfa Machine
B&P Littleford
BRABENDER Group
Diamond America
Golfetto Sangati
HACOS
proBake
Reading Bakery Systems
TECNO 3
Unifiller Systems
Market driver
Growing market for extruded snacks
Market challenge
Growing health concerns about extruded food items
Market trend
Growing focus on offering customized industrial food extruders
