A hydro-flyer is a device that uses the water jet propulsion technology to create continual flight, wherein the movement and lift are controlled by the user. Hydro-flyers use the power of water to propel a flyer to soaring heights. The global on-the-water sports gear and equipment market is expected to grow at a relatively faster rate than the other product segments of the global water sports gear and equipment market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hydro-flyers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydro-flyers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Hydro-flyers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

DEFY WaterFlight

FlyDive

Stratospheric Industries

Zapata

Other prominent vendors

Body Glove

Dive Rite

Jetavation

Johnson Outdoors

Cressi

Market driver

Innovations in product technology

Market challenge

High price of hydro-flyers leading to preference for rentals

Market trend

Introduction of novel water sports activities

